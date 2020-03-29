Mariska Hargitay was devastated by the death of the crew of & # 39; Law & Order: SVU & # 39; coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML0e0f97f2fa38ef24aed98aaee49d510211% %MINIFYHTML0e0f97f2fa38ef24aed98aaee49d510212%
I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere, the protagonist of the hit television drama shares, upon learning of the passing of Josh Wallwork.
Up News Info –
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"star Mariska Hargitay He has paid tribute to one of the members of the television drama team after he became a victim of the coronavirus.
Josh Wallwork is one of 1,000 Americans who have succumbed to COVID-19, and the star of his show has turned to Twitter to honor him.
%MINIFYHTML0e0f97f2fa38ef24aed98aaee49d510213%%MINIFYHTML0e0f97f2fa38ef24aed98aaee49d510214%
"We are heartbroken," he writes. "I don't think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere. He was always ready with the joke. The SVU Runner will never be the same. We will miss you Josh." "
%MINIFYHTML0e0f97f2fa38ef24aed98aaee49d510215% %MINIFYHTML0e0f97f2fa38ef24aed98aaee49d510216%
Mariska Hargitay said she is heartbroken after learning that a crew member had Coronavirus.
The wall was 45.
Next article