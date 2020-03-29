Maria Mercader dies; Veteran CBS News Staff Member Passes Coronavirus at 54 – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML602dc4785b69c9a820ffdacab6f5fd6e11% %MINIFYHTML602dc4785b69c9a820ffdacab6f5fd6e12%

Maria Mercader, a veteran CBS News staff member, died Sunday at age 54 of coronavirus complications after being on medical leave since February.

Mercader battled cancer and other diseases for two decades, saying the treatments left her vulnerable to the virus. since

"Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit," said a statement from Susan Zirinsky, president of CBS News and senior executive producer. “Maria was part of all our lives. Even when she was hospitalized, and she knew something was going on at CBS, she called with advice, encouragement, and said "you can do this." I called Maria a "warrior". Maria was a gift that we appreciate. ”

Mercader was director of talent strategy, working to increase diversity in the division.