March 29, 1999: The day Wayne Gretzky scored his last NHL goal

%MINIFYHTMLdeb358bbfb150b23c523c03747fb94a611% %MINIFYHTMLdeb358bbfb150b23c523c03747fb94a612%

For the past few weeks (and even the past few months), whenever the name Wayne Gretzky is mentioned, it coincides with that of Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.

%MINIFYHTMLdeb358bbfb150b23c523c03747fb94a613% %MINIFYHTMLdeb358bbfb150b23c523c03747fb94a614%

"Can 'The Great 8' catch 'The Great One'?"

%MINIFYHTMLdeb358bbfb150b23c523c03747fb94a615% %MINIFYHTMLdeb358bbfb150b23c523c03747fb94a616%

"Can Ovi accomplish such a remarkable feat?"

MORE: Can & # 39; The Great 8 & # 39; catch Wayne Gretzky?

The number is quite high: 894.

Eight hundred and ninety-four times Wayne Gretzky buried the disc in the opposition network. Eight hundred and ninety-four times electrified the city crowd and also the visitors. Eight hundred and ninety-four times he scored a goal, and that was only in the NHL regular season.

It seems like an eternity ago we last saw that lanky boy from Brantford, Ontario skating on the ice in his flimsy Jofa helmet with the jersey tucked in his pants to the side and burying the puck; 21 years ago on Sunday to be exact.

—

The 1998-99 season was not a nice one for the New York Rangers. After a magical run to the Eastern Conference finals in 1997 that was, in fact, fueled by Gretzky, the team slipped and, after a 25-win season, was a long way from the playoffs again.

But regardless of the disappointing result of the year, having Gretzky wear Ranger blue made each game special.

"I always thought if you put Wayne Gretzky in the Rangers it would be like having Babe Ruth with the Yankees, which of course was the reality, but there was that legendary Babe Ruth thing with the Yankees, maybe the best player in baseball being in the most iconic team in the biggest city and that's how I felt I was going to be with Gretzky, "former Rangers general manager Neil Smith told Sporting News. "It would be amazing for New York to have the best player who ever played in his uniform and that's how I always felt the entire time he was playing, the entire three years. Every time I looked down and saw the hat, he was in that Uniform, I looked at myself twice, to say, 'OMG, he's really in the Rangers' shirt and he's Wayne Gretzky'.

"Hopefully the Ranger fans understood while he was with us, his status within the game's history, and they enjoyed every minute he played for the Rangers and that they were really seeing the story when they were watching it."

Thus, a meaningless game Monday night in March at Madison Square Garden against archrivals of the New York Islanders instantly became an historic and groundbreaking one.

New York Rangers game show for the 1998-99 NHL season. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2/d2/wayne-gretzky-program-new-york-rangers-032920-jackie-spiegel_1dyyg6o0291ih1io25raogqp5s.jpg?t=665620569,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Since the record's crash, it was a round-trip competition with Adam Graves giving the Rangers a 1-0 lead before Mariusz Czerkawski equalized things just five minutes later.

Then, at the end of the third period, a moment for the log books.

Rangers captain Brian Leetch netted the puck from above the blue line that Wade Flaherty, the Islands' netminder, directed toward the tables. Trevor Linden, the other New York captain, grabbed the puck, but under pressure from John MacLean threw it at Gretzky. "The Great One,quot; had an initial shot before hitting the loose puck in the crease and adding its name to another milestone.

The Garden crowd stood up in celebration and applauded their ninth goal of the season. As is the norm in Manhattan, with the crowd singing "The Goal Song,quot; and his teammates milling about, a graphic appeared on the screen: Wayne Gretzky just passed Gordie Howe with his goal number 1,072 (WHA and NHL), including playoffs

"Obviously at the time when you didn't know it was going to be his last goal," Mike Richter, who was the Rangers' goalkeeper that night, told Sporting News. "That's crazy. Someone once said that 'great players write great scripts', and Wayne always did, I mean like no one else, right?

"When you're as good as he is, there are so many records to fall, there will be so many cool moments like that. It's pretty impressive … Obviously he's gifted on many levels, but he brings the record to the front of the net there – and most of Goals are dazzling things, but he was also smart enough to hang out where the records were going to go, as everyone knows about him.

"That would be almost a rubbish target, find the bounce in front of the net and hit it like Phil Esposito used to do. He was scoring in every possible way, I suppose if you are going to have those types of records you are going to have to do it because that is an incredible number of goals to score. "

It would be weeks before anyone knew that Gretzky was officially hanging up his skates after the Rangers' last game of the season. In fact, the media and fans didn't find out until two days before, since they didn't want the fanfare.

And while he only scored nine goals last season, of course, No. 9 was involved, each one was magical. That last one, under the bright lights of Broadway on one of the NHL's biggest stages for an Original Six team.

"It's great for the franchise, for the history of the team," said Smith. "He played his last three years in New York … It's great to see in the record book that was done with New York and with the Rangers."

"MSG has so many great bits of history … there are hidden trivia everywhere," added Richter. "He's old, he has a great history in all sports, but Wayne continues to make those records. And, of course, this was against the islanders, what better? The guy who has had his own rivalries all his life comes in and is it becomes an important part of the rivalry we've had for decades. "

Twenty-one years ago, Wayne Gretzky did something he did his whole life with poise and ease: NHL goal No. 894, career goal No. 1,072, and the NHL goal to win game No. 91.