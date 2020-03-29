Maine's eel season, delayed by viruses, is slowly progressing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Maine fishermen are expected to begin the state's lucrative harvest of baby eels on Monday after the coronavirus outbreak forced to delay the season.

Maine fishermen catch eels, called eels, in rivers and streams each spring. They are often worth more than $ 2,000 a pound, as they are an important part of the global Japanese food supply chain.

Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher suspended the fishery earlier this month. Usually it would have started on March 22. Keliher said at the time that aspects of the fishery made it difficult to maintain social distancing and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

The marine resources department said in a statement Thursday that eel dealers in the state "have developed and agreed on a specific set of protocols for eel sales transactions." The protocols are designed to minimize the spread of the virus and include limiting transactions to one pound or more. That is expected to result in fewer total transactions.

Asian aquaculture companies use baby eels as a seed reserve so that they can be raised to maturity and used as food. Some return to the United States for use in sushi restaurants.