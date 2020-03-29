Madonna uses the death of Mark Blum & # 39; remarkable & # 39; as a reminder of the severity of the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML5620cfb452517329862e27ba2059452e11% %MINIFYHTML5620cfb452517329862e27ba2059452e12%

Upon learning of the passing of his co-star in & # 39; Desperately searching for Susan & # 39; Due to COVID-19, the singer from & # 39; Medellín & # 39; He turns to social media to share his memory of the 69-year-old woman.

Virgin has paid tribute to his co-star "Desperately Seeking Susan" Mark Blum after his coronavirus-related death.

The 69-year-old man passed away Friday after succumbing to the deadly virus, which has now claimed the lives of more than 23,000 people worldwide.

Rosanna Arquette, who played the actor's wife in the 1985 film, paid an early tribute to Blum in a statement to The Wrap, which said: "I am sad about this. He was really very kind, he was always caring and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the job. I am very sad for his family and all the people who love him. This is a tragedy on many levels. Rest in power and power Mark Blum. "

And now the couple's co-star Madonna has added her thoughts.

"I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to the Coronavirus," writes the pop superstar. "This is truly tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family, and loved ones. I remember him as fun, warm, loving, and professional when we desperately made Susan in 1985!"

Madonna used Blum's death to remind fans how important it is to stay safe and protected in the midst of the pandemic.

"This virus is not a joke, nothing to be casual or pretend that it will not affect us in any way," he adds. "We need to be grateful, hopeful, help each other, and follow quarantine rules."