Luenell reveals the drastic steps he's been taking to avoid the deadly virus

As the world continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including the United States, whose cases have doubled in recent days, artists and celebrities have shared their own methods of self-isolation and preventive measures.

BET recently reported on the comments made by Luenell, who visited her Instagram to reveal the steps she has taken to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Some of these measures include social distancing from people in your family.

The 61-year-old claims that he recently gave his daughter, Da’Nelle Campbell, the start of his home due to continued derision of his mother's concern regarding COVID-19. Apparently, his daughter doesn't take him as seriously as Luenell wants.

In an Instagram post, Luenell shared that he had to make a drastic decision by kicking his daughter out of her house for not taking the virus seriously. Her legend said that she and her husband had to make the decision for the good of both of them, but especially of her husband, who has a pre-existing condition: COPD.

Luenell joked that she was sure that many of the Millennials believe that older people are simply overreacting to news of the virus, adding that she is sure that many of them think that they are "not as,quot; awake "as they think "

Luenell urged his social media followers to take the virus seriously and also consider how his actions can endanger other people's lives. Luenell finished his post along with the hashtag, "# f * kthesekids,quot;.

As most people know, the coronavirus represents a considerable threat to people with a pre-existing condition, especially those with a respiratory illness, such as asthma or other unrelated conditions, such as diabetes or heart problems.

For the most part, Luenell's followers understood his position on the virus. Luenell is also not the only artist to warn the public about the dangers of the coronavirus.

When Jerome Adams, the Surgeon General of the United States, urged Kylie Jenner to help convince teens and other younger people to stay behind closed doors, the reality star did just that.



