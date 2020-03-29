Los Angeles serial killer "The Grim Sleeper" dies on death row – Deadline

Lonnie David Franklin Jr., a serial killer who preyed on Los Angeles' forgotten women for years before being brought to justice, died on death row on Saturday in San Quentin prison.

Known by the nickname "The Grim Sleeper," Franklin caught the public eye thanks to the stubborn investigative efforts of LA Weekly journalist Christine Pelisek, who broke the wall of silence erected around the case by authorities.

Prison officials confirmed the death in a statement. "Franklin was found insensitive in his individual cell on March 28 at approximately 7:20 pm Medical assistance was provided and an ambulance was called. Franklin was pronounced deceased at 7:43 pm His cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy, however, there were no signs of trauma. "

Franklin flew under the radar for several decades. His killing is believed to have been from 1985 to 2007, and police believe he may have killed at least 25 women. He was convicted in 2016 of killing nine women and a teenage girl.

Because Franklin attacked prostitutes, drug addicts, and other vulnerable women, his murders did not attract the same attention as those of other serial killers such as Night Stalker or Hillside Strangler.

The police did not bring the cases to public attention, and the media was largely indifferent, allowing Franklin to continue operating in relative anonymity. However, some of the murders were linked using ballistic and genetic evidence, but the DNA that would definitely prove a connection was elusive. Police offered a $ 500,000 reward for information to help catch the killer in September 2008.

In 2010, state criminal records finally released a partial DNA match from a close relative of Franklin, prompting police to begin targeting him and his family. A police surveillance of Franklin's father who saw them retrieve a partially eaten piece of pizza finally led to a coincidence.