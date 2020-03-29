Los Angeles police storm a 1-year-old birthday party for violating 'social estrangement'! (Video)

The coronavirus has the United States under virtual virtual quarantine, and now the police are getting involved.

Here's the video of the police raiding the party

Los Angeles police raided a year's birthday party yesterday, MTO News found out. Police say the raid was "justified,quot; because the party violated a new social distancing ordinance in the city.

Many across the country are concerned that as the coronavirus epidemic worsens, the country will increasingly move closer to a police state, where the police had unlimited capacity to violate the constitutional.

And yesterday, we took one step closer.

The video, which was taken by a family member, shows dozens of Los Angeles police officers breaking up a party being held in the front yard of the boy's home.

The officers came out in full force and began pressuring the women and children to leave the party.

It is not clear if anyone was arrested. MTO News contacted Los Angeles police for comment, but did not respond.

