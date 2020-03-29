Los Angeles police storm a 1-year-old birthday party for violating 'social estrangement'! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
The coronavirus has the United States under virtual virtual quarantine, and now the police are getting involved.

Here's the video of the police raiding the party

Los Angeles police raided a year's birthday party yesterday, MTO News found out. Police say the raid was "justified,quot; because the party violated a new social distancing ordinance in the city.

Many across the country are concerned that as the coronavirus epidemic worsens, the country will increasingly move closer to a police state, where the police had unlimited capacity to violate the constitutional.

