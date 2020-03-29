Lori Loughlin demands that the judge drop the charges of the college admission scandal

WENN

The actress known for her role as Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis in & # 39; Full House & # 39; ABC, along with other defendants in the infamous case, also accuses prosecutors of having acted unfairly.

Actress Lori Loughlin and the other defendants in the United States university admission case have urged a judge to dismiss the charges against him, insisting that prosecutors acted unfairly.

Loughlin's attorneys and those representing the other parents accused of trying to get their children the best places in college by bribing education administrators allege that prosecutors at the United States Attorney's Office are guilty of bad conduct.

They claim that authorities ordered Rick Singer, the case leader, to call "donations" Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and the others gave it to the universities they were waiting for their children to receive "bribes." He declined and insisted that most of his clients initially thought they were making a legitimate donation.

According to the new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the various defense attorneys claim that government prosecutors invented "a farce", which was "carefully designed … in an effort to catch the accused."

Loughlin made it clear from the day she was arrested that she did not know that the payments were bribes.

Defense attorneys want the charges against their clients dropped.

If the judge denies the request, the defendants want all of the FBI recordings to be declared inadmissible, because they were allegedly obtained dishonestly.