Long Beach opens temporary housing in Silverado Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In Silverado Park, in the city of Long Beach, a temporary shelter for homeless people was inaugurated during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are committed to providing refuge to the most vulnerable members of our community in a way that allows for social distancing, especially during this public health crisis," said Mayor Robert Garcia. "I am very proud that our City Team works 24 hours to provide much-needed support to those in need, and our City Council for supporting this important work."

The Silverado Park refuge will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will house approximately 50 people, maintaining social distance. It will provide meals, snacks, and recreation.

According to a city statement, all individuals wishing to enter the shelter must undergo a mandatory health examination and be transported to the location by specific transportation. No walks will be allowed.

Additional shelters in Long Beach are expected to open in the future.

