Long Beach Extends "Safer At Home,quot; Order Through May 1 – Up News Info Los Angeles

) – The City of Long Beach is extending its "Safer at Home,quot; order for residents.

Public beaches, trails, trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball courts, golf courses, dog parks, playgrounds, skate parks, public parks, and public beach parking lots, and picnic areas will remain closed Until May 1st. Closings and limitations to certain companies will remain in force until April 19.

Private gyms in multi-family housing complexes, such as condominiums and apartment complexes.

Funerals are not allowed during this time period.

The park's open space and park pathways can still be used if people maintain social distancing measures.

"We are at a crucial point in this public health crisis, therefore, it is essential to maintain safe social distances and do everything possible to reduce the risk of infection in our community," said Mayor Robert García.

The city can now issue citations against companies that do not follow the "Safer at Home,quot; order.

For the latest information on Coronavirus updates in Long Beach, visit this website.

You can also find more information about Los Angeles County cases here.