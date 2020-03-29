Lloyd Cushenberry's winning LSU dream race is the ideal setup to help right away

Lloyd Cushenberry's level of desire was shown before stepping onto the LSU campus.

An offensive tackle in high school, he was drafted to play guard or center. Once he signed with the Tigers in February 2016, the job began.

"I found some videos on YouTube and basically taught myself how to take photos," Cushenberry said in the exploration combine. “And then once I got to campus, I actually grabbed one of the soccer balls from the team room and just went to my roommate. I have the rhythm. "

Cushenberry never missed a beat, ending his career at the LSU with 28 consecutive center starts (25-3 record) and a national championship.

Cushenberry testified for the draft a year earlier and is being named with Matt Hennessy of Temple, Cesar Ruiz of Michigan and Nick Harris of Washington as the top available centers. The Broncos need a center after allowing Connor McGovern to sign with the New York Jets.

The Broncos have three third-round picks, which could be the range for Cushenberry. If he is playing immediately with veterans like right guard Graham Glasgow and right tackle Ja’Wuan James, Cushenberry said he will feel comfortable leading vocally.

"I am not very vocal off the field, but on the field, I am completely different," he said. “I made a lot of calls, I was the main communicator and I got used to it. Now I love him. I'm proud of it. "

How respected was Cushenberry by his teammates and coaches? Last year, he was the first LSU offensive lineman to be awarded the number 18 (he wore an "18,quot; patch on his shirt), awarded annually to the player who best represents what it means to be an LSU soccer player on and off of the field.

"He was not a direct guy, but when he had to say things, he definitely would," said LSU left tackle Saahdiq Charles. "It was more about saying, 'Hey, let's get the guys together after practice.' He was just saying something in front of the group once."

Years: 22 Position: Center School: LSU Hometown: Carville, La. Height Weight: 6-3 / 312 Statistics: Declared for the draft after the red jersey junior season. … He played 100 offensive snapshots as backup in 2017 and won the initial job at camp in 2018 camp. Second in Tigers in 18 with 973 offensive snapshots. … He started all 15 games at the center in 19 (1,037 snapshots), ending his career with 28 consecutive starts. … Named LSU MVP in 19. Suitable for Broncos: The Broncos need a center and Cushenberry could be a plug-and-play rookie between right guard Graham Glasgow and left guard Dalton Risner.

Cushenberry, 22, did a redshirt at LSU in 2016 and was a substitute in ‘17 (100 snapshots) before winning the initial job on the '18 fall field. He never left the starting lineup.

Its two main strengths?

"Athletics and the way I prepare," said Cushenberry. "I feel like every week I put myself in a good position to go out and make plays and play fast because I put the job in during the week."

One of the LSU victories was in Alabama in November. Cushenberry's full set of skills was on display. He had two negative plays (failed career block and quarterback pressure), but showed the aforementioned athleticism by staying on his feet, reaching second-level blocks and showing good leverage (not playing too high) in pass protection. Alabama had no luck with a bull race against Cushenberry. Also, his shotgun shots were perfect.

In 15 games, Cushenberry played a total of 1,037 offensive snapshots, blocking Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and a myriad of players with skill positions.

"Just a really smart player," said Charles. "Always reliable,quot;.

Cushenberry remained reliable after learning of a new offense before last year.

"It was a smooth transition," he said. "I love the game very much. I'm a student of the game, so when I wasn't on the premises, I would watch movies and show me all the calls and visualize my assignments (at home). "

Three centers ranked in the top 48 picks in last year's draft, including Minnesota starter Garrett Bradbury at No. 18. Even if the Broncos wait until rounds 2 or 3, they may be looking at a center that can also play. immediately. Cushenberry could rise to that challenge.