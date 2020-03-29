Liverpool gets the Premier League title & # 39; fair & # 39 ;, says Ilkay Gundogan | Football news





Ilkay Gundogan admits that the possibility of canceling the Premier League season is meant to divide opinion

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan would be "fine,quot; with the deposed Premier League leaders Liverpool title if the season were not completed due to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML5d7b5deb0a7b56ec764929bfa82c67c711% %MINIFYHTML5d7b5deb0a7b56ec764929bfa82c67c712%

Liverpool are 25 points away from second place in the City, but the league was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic with Jurgen Klopp's team that only needs two more wins to secure the title.

All English football has been suspended until April 30, but that date is expected to be delayed, with the country's current blockade and social distancing measures likely to extend beyond that date.

Asked for ZDF On the possibility of Liverpool winning the title, Gundogan said: "For me, that would be fine, yes. You have to be fair as an athlete."

The German midfielder admitted the possibility of a canceled season of the Premier League, without titles or relegation, was forced to divide opinion.

"There are different opinions. For clubs that have had a very good season, it obviously would not be good if it were canceled now."

"On the other hand, for clubs that are not doing as well and may be in relegation places, an abandonment obviously suits them."

Gundogan open to pay cut

Gundogan is open to receive a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic

Players from various German teams, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have made partial or full pay cuts to help other employees at their clubs during the crisis.

No Premier League team has introduced such measures yet, but Gundogan, who signed a four-year contract with City last August, says he would be willing to cut wages to support others.

"Of course I think it's fine, that's obvious," said Gundogan. "I've been following him in part from here and, to be honest, it hasn't been discussed in England yet."

"Maybe it's because English clubs are a little bit stronger financially than German clubs right now, but amateur clubs in particular will not have it easy and they no longer have it easy now, so of course it makes sense to talk about whether you tackle player salaries there.

"I don't know who has the last word on that decision. On the other hand, if a player says, 'No, I don't want that, I worked hard for it, I get my salary,' then it can go in the opposite direction. .

"For me personally, it would be fine, but to be honest, you have to be tolerant and if there are players who are against that, it is also an acceptable situation."