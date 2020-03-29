Livermore Parks & Rec Declares State of Emergency to Respond to Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (Up News Info SF) – The Livermore Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors has declared a state of emergency to facilitate the district's response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The board upheld the statement at a special meeting Wednesday in response to the Alameda County Public Health Department confirming evidence of community transmission in the county. As of Saturday, Alameda County public health officials had confirmed 240 cases of the virus, including six deaths.

The district has already closed its indoor and outdoor facilities and canceled its programs, classes, special events, and extracurricular programs in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Residents are also encouraged to practice social distancing in Livermore parks that remain open.

"We understand the impact and benefits of going outside, experiencing nature and exercise as essential to the physical and mental well-being of individuals and communities," District General Manager Mathew Fuzie and President of the Board, Jan Palajac, in an open letter to the community. . "We are dedicated to keeping our parks and open spaces open and available whenever we can do it safely."

In addition to keeping the parks open at this time, the district will also continue to provide lunch service Monday through Friday to seniors through its collaboration with Open Heart Kitchen. Lunches will be served "to go,quot; only.

You can find information about the Livermore district and parks and open areas at larpd.org.

