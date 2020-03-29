Lily James and Matt Smith take an afternoon stroll amid divided rumors

They are sparks flying once more between Lily james Y Matt Smith?
On Sunday Baby Driver The 37-year-old British actress and star were spotted taking an afternoon stroll, marking the first time they had been seen together since they fueled rumors of the breakup in December.
In the photos, the dynamic duo seemed to be in a good mood with each other. An image captured Lily smiling as she The crown The actor was caught looking at the protagonist.
However, they seemed to keep their distance during their outdoor hike, but it's unclear if that was due to the fact that people are currently practicing social distancing in the midst of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.
For departure, the two kept things discreet and informal for their afternoon stroll. the Cinderella star stayed warm in her long gray plaid coat, khaki pants and red beanie. Matt also opted for something cozy, as he donned a thick black quilted jacket with matching joggers and beanie.
In December, the two sparked breakup rumors after they hadn't seen each other together for quite a while.
Feeding the rumors even more, the Daily mail They shared images of the couple having lunch "tense,quot; in London. At the time, they marked their first public outing together in four months, but as the post noted, it wasn't their best time to hang out.
That same month, the Baby Driver The actress was spotted leaving the 2020 British Fashion Awards party with the actor. Max Ianeselli.
"They went out together, but Lily got into a taxi by herself," a source told E! News of the time. "She kept her head down as if she didn't want to be photographed with him."
"Max was walking near her, but as soon as they were out on the street, he went up the block and she got in the taxi," the source continued. "He went in and went with her."
Also, Matt sparked romance rumors with The crown co-star, Claire foy. However, he was discredited after many pointed out that they were strictly friends.
Lily and Matt first sparked romance rumors in 2014. They did official things in early 2015, when they walked together on their first red carpet in the Cinderella premiere.
None of the stars have commented on the divided rumors.
