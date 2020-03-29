Lily James and Matt Smith take an afternoon stroll amid divided rumors

They are sparks flying once more between Lily james Y Matt Smith?

On Sunday Baby Driver The 37-year-old British actress and star were spotted taking an afternoon stroll, marking the first time they had been seen together since they fueled rumors of the breakup in December.

In the photos, the dynamic duo seemed to be in a good mood with each other. An image captured Lily smiling as she The crown The actor was caught looking at the protagonist.

However, they seemed to keep their distance during their outdoor hike, but it's unclear if that was due to the fact that people are currently practicing social distancing in the midst of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.

For departure, the two kept things discreet and informal for their afternoon stroll. the Cinderella star stayed warm in her long gray plaid coat, khaki pants and red beanie. Matt also opted for something cozy, as he donned a thick black quilted jacket with matching joggers and beanie.