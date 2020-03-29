Let's play Stanley Cup hockey all summer

Let's play summer hockey: the best time of year to get on a chilled rink.

I miss covering hockey and playing it. The only thing my private NHL skates have is that we do it year-round – we can play the game during the summer when a beer in the parking lot completes what we think is an extraordinary event.

The cornonavirus pandemic has closed the NHL and my local ice rink in Centennial. When the scare ends and life returns to normal, hockey at its highest (and lowest) level is likely to return at the best time of year.

Remember those Avalanche playoffs from 1996 to 2002, when Denver's newest pro team played until the end of May or mid-June six times in seven years? Fans showed up at the Pepsi Center wearing jerseys, shorts, and sneakers, and they only needed a hockey "sweater,quot; to stay warm inside the electric arena.

Win or lose, shooting for the Stanley Cup in the Mile High City summer was always a memorable experience. This year, that could run until July and August, and maybe even September.

For the seemingly unified NHL and NHL Players Association, canceling the remainder of the 2020-21 season doesn't seem like a great option unless the government demands it. Both sides of the NHL would prefer to delay the season into the summer, and that started in earnest last week when three major offseason events were canceled or postponed in June.

The player is combined in Buffalo, the NHL awards program in Las Vegas, and the NHL draft in Montreal will not happen in June, and only the NHL draft could happen throughout this summer. Both sides of the league have no trouble making the 2020 offseason a relatively quick break before starting 2020-21 in late October or November.

So for now, the NHL's biggest question is how to end the regular season and seed the playoffs.

A group of elite players, including superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, have said it would be nice to return to practice and then go straight to the playoffs, with the ranking based on the winning percentage. Another great name, Connor McDavid of Edmonton, wants the league to complete each team's last 11-14 games of the regular season before the playoffs begin using traditional point-based / tiebreaker rankings.

"A full season is a fair season," said McDavid, according to Global News.

The McDavid Oilers have 11 games remaining from the regular season and sit comfortably in the playoff position with 83 points, three behind the Pacific Division leader Vegas Golden Knights. Edmonton is also second behind the Knights in win percentage, .606 to .585.

But the Oilers have only a five-point lead in the last playoff position, and they could fall out of the race playing those last 11 games.

In the Central Division, St. Louis leads the Avalanche in points (94 to 92) and winning percentage (.662 to .657), with Colorado with 12 games remaining and the Blues only 11. If the Avs were allowed to equalize to the Blues In the games played and winning that game, the Avs would tie the Blues in both categories, but Colorado would win the tiebreaker (regulation wins) 37-33.

So the Avs certainly don't want to restart directly in the playoffs. They want to play at least Game 71.

My best guess: the Avs will play all 82 games of the regular season and then have a chance to become the boys of the summer.