Latest OnePlus 8 leaks reveal "Interstellar Glow,quot; and other colors

A couple of leaks show renders for the upcoming OnePlus 8 series that includes a list of new colors, including a purple-red one called Interstellar Glow. WinFuture Y Ishan Agarwal They both posted images of the new colors, which also include icy green and onyx black, according to Agarwal.

It's unclear if all of the new colors will be available for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, but an earlier leak showed renderings in the green hue.

Previous leaks also had possible specs for the new OnePlus phones: The OnePlus 8 Pro may have a 6.78-inch QHD + display, a 120Hz refresh rate display, LPDDR5 RAM, a quad camera setup, a resistance rating to IP68 water and dust, a 4,510 mAh battery, 30-watt wireless charging and 3-watt reverse wireless charging. The smallest OnePlus 8 can have a 6.55-inch FHD + display, a 90Hz refresh rate display, a triple camera setup, LPDDR4X RAM, a 4,300 mAh battery, and no wireless charging or IP rating. Both phones can also have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 5G processor.

One Plus is expected to launch the new phones next month.