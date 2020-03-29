Home Local News LAPD reports a total of 24 employees test positive for COVID-19 –...

LAPD reports a total of 24 employees test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>LAPD reports a total of 24 employees test positive for COVID-19 - CBS Los Angeles
%MINIFYHTMLb852256c6fd249dc44039ecff5d057e511% %MINIFYHTMLb852256c6fd249dc44039ecff5d057e512%
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department says a total of 24 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to those numbers, the department said Sunday that the Los Angeles Fire Department has six members who have also tested positive for the virus.

Of those cases, authorities say they are all isolating themselves and are recovering at home.

%MINIFYHTMLb852256c6fd249dc44039ecff5d057e513%%MINIFYHTMLb852256c6fd249dc44039ecff5d057e514%

Other jurisdictions, such as the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, reported Sunday that two additional officers had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases among deputies to three.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©