LAPD reports a total of 24 employees test positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles Police Department says a total of 24 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to those numbers, the department said Sunday that the Los Angeles Fire Department has six members who have also tested positive for the virus.

Of those cases, authorities say they are all isolating themselves and are recovering at home.

Other jurisdictions, such as the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, reported Sunday that two additional officers had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases among deputies to three.