Lady Gaga's father was criticized for asking for donations to pay restaurant employees who don't have a job for the coronavirus

COVID-19 has put many people's jobs at risk, while others work remotely. Perhaps the most affected people are those in the service industry and Lady Gaga's father is trying to pay the employees of his restaurant by asking the public for money.

Joe Germanotta is the owner of Joanne Trattoria in New York. Newsweek reported that it was trying to enlist the help of the public to pay its restaurant workers online.

Joe originally wrote on Twitter: "I'm doing the best I can but we had to shut Joanne down for a month." Our staff needs financial help. Any help for our employees will be appreciated. "

Then a Gofundme began detailing his efforts.

It reads in part: ‘Our incredible staff is primarily made up of hourly workers who depend on our payroll and who live overwhelmingly from one salary to another. As our doors stay closed longer than anticipated, our staff find it increasingly difficult to finance daily necessities to keep them healthy, such as food and insurance costs, not to mention rents, utilities, and other recurring bills. "

The crowdfunding application asked for $ 50,000 to cover employee checks for two weeks.

He went on to say, “ We are asking our community of neighbors, friends, family and fans of Joanne Trattoria: if they have enjoyed us in the past, have they had a friendly encounter with someone from our amazing service staff, or even if we hope to enjoy of us in the future, we would be very grateful if you would consider donating to our staff to help them through this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It goes without saying that the people who read Joe's tweet and were aware of the Gofundme dragged both Lady Gaga and her father.

People felt that if her father couldn't financially pay his employees on his own, then the pop star who is believed to have a net worth of $ 300 million should have stepped in and helped.

As soon as the Newsweek article that drew attention to the disaster increased, Joe's tweets and the Gofundme campaign were removed.

