Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres join Elton John's COVID-19 relief concert

Weekends are no longer what they used to be, but tonight will be really special.

Ellen Degeneres, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest, Melissas McCarthy Y Ben falcone join Elton John Tonight for her charity concert to raise aid funds for those affected by the current coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

Star-studded celebrity group will join Elton John tonight for Fox presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America.

This Sunday night, all of your favorite celebrities will be performing live directly from their homes to help raise funds for the Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation, two organizations that help victims and first responders during the pandemic. of COVID-19.

Other celebrities on the list for tonight's special event? Alicia Keys, alley boys, Billie eilish, Green days Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, HIS., Ken jeong, Sam smith and many more.