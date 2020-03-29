Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres join Elton John's COVID-19 relief concert

Weekends are no longer what they used to be, but tonight will be really special.
Ellen Degeneres, Lady Gaga, Ryan Seacrest, Melissas McCarthy Y Ben falcone join Elton John Tonight for her charity concert to raise aid funds for those affected by the current coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.
Star-studded celebrity group will join Elton John tonight for Fox presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America.
This Sunday night, all of your favorite celebrities will be performing live directly from their homes to help raise funds for the Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation, two organizations that help victims and first responders during the pandemic. of COVID-19.
Other celebrities on the list for tonight's special event? Alicia Keys, alley boys, Billie eilish, Green days Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, HIS., Ken jeong, Sam smith and many more.
"We are living in a time like no other. Now is the time to help in every way possible. Today, we are joining forces with @FeedingAmerica + @CharityStars, as food banks need more support than ever," wrote Billy Joel On Instagram. "If you need food aid, go to http://charitystars.com/FeedTheNeed where you will find a link that will show you the Food Bank closest to you. If you can help, visit the same link. We are all in this together. #FeedTheNeed "
Fox presents the iHeart Living Room concert for America airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT at FOX. Viewers at home can also stream it on iHeartMedia radio stations across the country and on the mobile app.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML870666d720a03364c5f15b2a2a928dd513%%MINIFYHTML870666d720a03364c5f15b2a2a928dd514%