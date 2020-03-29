LA Co. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (Up News Info) – Los Angeles County confirmed six new COVID-19-related deaths and 344 new cases related to the virus, health officials said Saturday.

"We are sad to announce six additional COVID-19 deaths today," said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health. “More than ever, it is crucial that we practice social distancing, and if we are sick, even with a mild illness, we do everything we can to isolate ourselves from others for at least 7 days. Those who have been in close contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should be quarantined for 14 days. ”

Of the new deaths, authorities said five of them were reported on Friday and occurred in people over 60 with underlying health conditions. In the past 48 hours, officials said there have been 601 new cases.

“Please do your part not to infect others or infect yourself by complying with public health directives and practicing social distancing every time you go out. If we all make a commitment to stay home, get away from others when we are sick, and stay 6 feet away when we are away, we will save lives, ”said Dr. Ferrer.

To date, there have been 1,804 cases in all areas of Los Angeles County, including 32 deaths.