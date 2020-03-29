Kylie Jenner criticized on social media for saying she is "bored,quot; while practicing social distance

keeping up with the Kardashians Star Kylie Jenner irritated some fans this week when she complained about being "bored,quot; while isolating herself in her multimillion-dollar mansion in California. Jenner sparked a huge negative reaction from fans when she posted a selfie and wrote in the caption, "Bored at home and I'm bored at home."

Considering the fact that Jenner is in a much better position than most people around the world, both financially and with her isolated location, no one wanted to hear the makeup mogul complain.

An enemy wrote that Jenner should play with "her son," who was a reference to Jenner's daughter, two-year-old Stormi Webster, who she shares with her ex-Travis Scott. Another disgruntled fan wrote: "Who cares? Go and feed the homeless or something useful. "

An Instagram user noted that Jenner shouldn't be bored in such a big house. They suggested that the 22-year-old "stay in one place in the house for a few days and then another for a few days, while most of us only have one place to stay during this entire quarantine."

The reaction comes after Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian West got a little hate for trying to ask her 164 million followers for advice on how to entertain their four children: North, 6, Holy, 4, Chicago, 2 and Salmo, 10 months, during self-quarantine.

"As a family, we are a social estrangement, but we need some fun ideas on what to do!" Kardashian wrote in the legend of a rare family selfie with the four children and her husband, Kanye West.

One fan obviously was upset by Kardashian's request when he wrote, "Girl, just go buy an amusement park or something." Another added that a good start for Kardashian would be for them to go to the left wing of the house because they probably haven't seen him yet. A third party suggested that the founder of KWK Beauty should finally use his pool.

In defense of Jenner and Kardashian, both made significant donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kylie Jenner donated $ 1 million to purchase face masks, face shields, and protective gear for front-line healthcare workers.

Kim Kardashian is donating 20 percent of her net earnings to Baby2Baby's coronavirus emergency response program.



