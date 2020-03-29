Kyle Anderson tests positive for coronavirus | Darts News





Kyle Anderson had returned to Australia

Kyle Anderson has become the first PDC player to test positive for coronavirus.

Anderson had competed in the most recent Player Championship event in Barnsley on March 15, the last PDC competition before all launch activity was suspended due to the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, we have just been informed that our own Kyle Anderson tested positive for the coronavirus. Kyle traveled back to Australia 10 days ago to be with his family during the pandemic," The Sports Management Company said in a statement on Sunday.

Mac Elkin, Anderson's manager, said: "I just got a FaceTime call from Kyle saying he tested positive for Covid-19, that he's in a good mood but is now alone again on a farm in Mount Morgan." and Charles tested negative and both returned to the family home.

"I am going to have regular calls with Kyle, so I will keep everyone up to date. It goes without saying that we all wish him a speedy recovery, but he also emphasizes the need to follow the guidelines set by the government, we need to beat this disease together." like one."

