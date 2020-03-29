Krzysztof Penderecki, Polish composer with cinematic flair, dies at 86

But then, opera had been his most troublesome genre. Even "The Devils of Loudun,quot; (1969), his first and most popular opera, received mixed reviews and two negative comments from the Vatican, which tried in vain to prevent the composer from going ahead with his portrayal of a seventeenth-century scandal. in the church.

An essay for "The Demons of Loudun,quot; in Dresden in 2002. Credit… Matthias Rietschel / Associated Press

On the podium, Mr. Penderecki was a powerful, bearded figure who led with gestures that corresponded to his music. Consider the powerful forces required for your Seventh Choral Symphony, subtitled "Seven Gates of Jerusalem," written to commemorate the city's third millennium in 1996. Requires a large orchestra, woodwinds, and off-stage woodwork, three choirs, five soloists and a narrator.

He rarely considered his work as completely finished, adding new layers at will to old compositions. The Polish Requiem, for example, started with a single piece, Lacrimosa, written for the unveiling of a statue at the Gdansk shipyard to honor those killed in the anti-government riots in 1970. He expanded it to a large-scale mass, first performed in 1984; expanded it again in 1993; and in 2005 he added a final Ciaccona in honor of Pope John Paul II.

Whatever the form of Mr. Pendercki's music, the darkness was a constant. New York Times critic Bernard Holland, writing about a Carnegie Hall concert in 1986 with Mr. Penderecki leading his Krakow Philharmonic, called the composer "our most skillful provider of anxiety, premonition and depression." It struck him as odd that Shostakovich's Sixth Grim Symphony, the only job on the show not written by Mr. Penderecki, ended up being a fermenting agent.

The composer's personal circumstances, on the contrary, were the opposite of sad. Born on November 23, 1933, in Debica, in southeastern Poland, from Tadeusz, a lawyer, and Zofia Penderecki, he became a prosperous man, living in a manor house on 20 acres in Lutoslawice, Poland, which he developed with love like an arboretum. .