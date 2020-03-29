Kristen Bell to host Nickelodeon Coronavirus Special to answer children's questions and concerns

%MINIFYHTMLd14555a9bc1d969707a4358dc7a0535611% %MINIFYHTMLd14555a9bc1d969707a4358dc7a0535612%

Also to air on TeenNick and Nicktoons on March 30, & # 39; #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall & # 39; It will feature the performance of Alicia Keys and will include advice and ideas from medical experts.

Kristen bell It will help educate children about the coronavirus pandemic while presenting the television special "#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall".

The hour-long program, which directly addresses children's questions and concerns about COVID-19, will also include tips and ideas from medical experts, reports Entertainment Weekly.

"It is very important to remember that we are all in this together, and our children and loved ones need outings to help them process and understand what is happening and, most importantly, to feel connected," adds the "Frozen II"Actress.

"I hope that children and families will come out of this special feeling a little more comfortable and enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time."

The star will connect by video chat with California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, as well as stars including Charli D & # 39; Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan thompsonY Ciara and her NFL star husband Russell Wilson.

Alicia Keys It will also perform during the special.

"#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall" will air on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons on March 30, and will be available on multiple platforms upon request, including Nickelodeon's official YouTube page.