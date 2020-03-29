Kodak Black accused of disrespecting Lupita Nyong & # 39; or in a Zendaya-Gushing post on Instagram

WENN

After learning of the allegations, the jailed rapper quickly sets the record in the comments section, writing: 'Don't be disrespectful !! Stop coming.

Kodak Black is obsessed with Zendaya Coleman so it's not surprising if the rapper talks about "EuphoriaActress. The imprisoned rap star recently visited her Instagram account to share a new image of Zendaya.

"Me and Bae @zendaya", so Kodak captioned a pictorial photo of "The best showman"actress, who also joined Lupita Nyong & # 39; o. While it was merely a positive post, someone thought Kodak did not respect Lupita by praising Zendaya.

"Don't disrespect Lupita like that family …", wrote the person on Instagram. Kodak quickly set the record straight and wrote, "Without disrespecting! Stop catching up with him." He then praised both women in a separate comment that said, "They are both beautiful."

"It was being washed away and I needed to clean it up very quickly," one user said, seeing how Kodak reacted. Echoing the sentiment, another person added, "Don't try to clean it up now, bruh."

A person also did not buy his explanation. "He knows exactly what the hell he was referring to! Because if that were the case, he would have posted Zendaya instead, because there were multiple photos with her alone. She tried to be skillful and now that everyone is outraged once again, she is trying to do it. " Turn it on! "The user said.

The accusation aside, Kodak is not the first time he has shot Zendaya. On Valentine's Day, the spitter "ZEZE" wrote a poem for him "Spider-Man: away from home"Actress Who Called Her Official Valentine". Zoolin in an ice box, frozen in time / But mentally, you're my Valentine / I hope I made you smile with this poem / I'm thinking of you all the way home, "wrote the Florida native.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has yet to respond to Kodak's flirty social media posts.