Knicks say owner James Dolan isolated after positive coronavirus test

James Dolan has become the latest sports figure known to have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Knicks, of which Dolan owns along with the NHL New York Rangers, announced Saturday night that he is in self-isolation after receiving the test results. He did not say when he tested positive.

Madison Square Garden Company CEO and CEO Jim Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. You have been in self-isolation and are experiencing few or no symptoms. He continues to oversee business operations. – NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 29, 2020

More than a dozen NBA players, staff and broadcasters are known to have contracted the disease. Four members of the Nets, who play in Brooklyn, tested positive at the start of the outbreak. Kevin Durant was one of the four.

CORONAVIRUS: NBA players, other figures who tested positive

New York has been one of the areas most affected by the coronavirus in the United States. USA The city has recorded 672 COVID-19-related deaths since the disease outbreak earlier this year, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

Dolan was reportedly resistant to NBA qualifying games in empty arenas in response to the coronavirus outbreak in early March. Sources he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Knicks were one of three NBA teams (the Rockets and Pacers) that wanted "a formal government mandate,quot; to close the games to the public. The league suspended the season on March 11 after jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive.

The Dolan & # 39; s Rangers share Madison Square Garden with the Knicks.