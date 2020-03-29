Khloe Kardashian confirms latest rumor about her and Tristan Thompson: the real explanation behind Thompson's true parents being hidden

Khloe Kardashian recently turned to social media to confirm the latest wild rumor about her and Tristan Thompson on social media – she's in quarantine with him.

The reality TV star posted a tweet where he said he is currently at his California home watching the awkward new season of keeping up with the Kardashians with your baby daddy.

Khloe wrote: "I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me, and now he's watching what they say when he's not around hahaha! #KUWTK,quot;

Many fans teased Khloe for spending time with Tristan, who cheated on her on several occasions and was even caught kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods.

One fan said, "I love how I'm reading what she's tweeting while Tristan watches what she said while filming the show." If you can forgive, Tristan forgives Jordyn. "

Another reviewer shared, "Girl, we don't care. We knew you were still going to find him. There's a logical explanation, boo. She can't help it. He has a son with her and he's stuck with her forever. They have to reconcile with him. The boy's good. But with Jordyn, there's really nothing to hold them together. I hope Jordan will never be forgiven for some kind of friend. She's the real father of Tristan. They have no choice. "

This social media user revealed, "She just wanted Tristan to be known to be locked up with her and no other women."

This person wrote: "She couldn't wait to tell us that he was there with her." Okay girl, just say that Tristan came and got on with your LMFAO life. "

A fifth message read: "She can forgive, but she doesn't have to talk to her anymore … Tristan is the father of her son … and Jordyn has been separated from her family since when, oh, when … that betrayal of type is even harder to understand than tbh's betrayal. Tristan Third Trimester Thompson is selling those girl dreams again. "

A source spoke to Hollywood life and explained the reason the couple is in hiding: “Tristan has been quarantined with Khloe for the mere fact of True. He is trying to be a responsible parent. Khloe and Tristan are taking this very seriously. Khloe invited Tristan to Los Angeles to not catch anything or infect anyone. The virus really scared her as many NBA players were testing positive. They are not back together. Khloe doesn't know if they will be able to rekindle their romance right now, but she definitely still has romantic feelings for him. She continues to tell people close to her that you never know what will happen, but for now, they are hiding in Los Angeles. "

Ad

Those two always meet.



Post views:

0 0