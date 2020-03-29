Kelly Ripa pays heartbreaking tribute to John Callahan after his passing and sends his ex-wife Eva LaRue their condolences

%MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa11% %MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa12%

After the sad death of her cast partner in "All My Children," John Callahan, Kelly Ripa turned to social media to pay tribute and send her condolences to the actor's ex-wife, Eva LaRue. Kelly, John, and Eva had known each other for decades, as they were all co-stars on the show in the 1990s.

John passed away at the age of just 66 and just a few hours after it was confirmed that he was no longer with us, Kelly made his way to his platform to address the extremely painful loss.

%MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa13% %MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa14%

As they've known each other for so long, it's no surprise that Kelly's letter she posted to Instagram was so emotional and personal.

%MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa15% %MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa16%

Along with a photo of John and Eva while they were still waiting for their 18-year-old daughter Kaya, Kelly wrote in the caption: ‘Because there are no words, all I can muster is Rest in peace #johncallahan. My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan ".

Shortly after her poignant and passionate message, Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos also reacted to the sad death in the comment section of his post, writing: ‘RIP Johnny numbers. "There is cash …- and then there is cash, cash." JC ".

John played the character of Edmund Gray in All My Children for no less than 13 years and was a fan favorite.

He and Eva were married between 1996 and 2005 and shared only Kaya, who was born in 2001.

The cause of death was apparently a very serious stroke that he suffered at his home in Palm Desert.

Ad %MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa32% %MINIFYHTML429b504ed075c148638776d43c372daa32%

Eva also published about her passing on her own platform, sharing a series of family moments in the form of retroactive photos with the title: ‘The flights of angels can take you to your rest, my dear friend. You are bigger than life, the gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. "



Post views:

0 0