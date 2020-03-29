Kell Brook says Terence Crawford is "on the same page,quot; to accept the fight and could travel to Britain | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLf4ceeb51d5b29d6c34928ad162cefdba11% %MINIFYHTMLf4ceeb51d5b29d6c34928ad162cefdba12%





Kell Brook is a potential opponent for two-weight champion Terence Crawford

Kell Brook says Terence Crawford is "on the same page,quot; to settle a fight and believes the pound-for-pound star could travel to Britain to defend the WBO belt.

The former world welterweight champion has been named the next potential opponent by Top Rank boss Crawford promoter Bob Arum, who discussed a fight with Brook on his recent trip to Las Vegas.

Brook ended a 14-month absence from the ring with last month's clinical victory over Mark DeLuca, just below the super welterweight limit, but insists he can still comfortably reach the 147lb limit to challenge Crawford.

"I saw Bob (Arum) in the United States, I saw him walking down the hall at the MGM Grand," Brook told Sky Sports.

"Basically I went over there and said, 'You're running out of opponents for Crawford and I'm the guy who beat him. I'm here.'

"I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for that, so everyone is on the same page. Everyone wants to fight. We just have to make the numbers count for me, to make business sense for me, and then we can train and prepare for the fight.

Crawford has been hailed as one of the best fighters in the world.

"Weight won't be a problem. Obviously, I'm going to have to take the steppers out, chase the kids around the house, and that will help me lose weight."

"I have enough time. If we can agree on what we need, we can get going and we can do welterweight for the world title championship."

Crawford has fought in the UK once before, defeating Ricky Burns on points in Scotland to claim the WBO light belt in Glasgow in 2014.

Sheffield man waits for Crawford to come to Bramall Lane

Brook revealed that Arum is interested in taking Crawford back to these shores and admits that his ideal venue would be Bramall Lane, the 32,000-seat stadium for his local soccer club Sheffield United.

"It could probably be the United States, but I heard them talk about Britain," said the 33-year-old. "We will have to wait and see. Bob Arum really told me, he likes the sound of Britain."

"Bramall Lane. Having a victory would be great."