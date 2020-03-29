Keeping liquor and marijuana stores open as essentials (03/29/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8c31973afa0bc7e723c4cd10ea460f6311% %MINIFYHTML8c31973afa0bc7e723c4cd10ea460f6312%

Keeping liquor stores and pots open as essential

Re: "Denver gives the order to stay home, news from March 24

He was so glad (ecstatic, actually) to see that liquor stores were removed from the city shutdown list just hours after they ordered it.

He had passed Argonaut Liquors earlier that day and everything was quiet in Colfax. Then on my return trip, I did a double take to the max! Argonaut had a line of people roaming the entire store. He was puzzled: was the "end,quot; eminent? I thought maybe they were having a sale of a penny for a second bottle to ease our stress from COVID-19.

Now, what impressed me the most was how quickly people arrived, queuing up like school children waiting for the bell. Maybe some decided, "I don't drink, but maybe now."

I chose not to stand in line. But, I thought more about what would have turned out if the closings hadn't been rescinded. I think chaos and chaos would have happened over time. People being asked to kidnap their spouses, children and animals could be a potential recipe for a coup if access to wine and liquor disappeared and the disease was on the way. Normal people would be ballistic and go crazy! Amazon would receive orders for moonlight still images.

Thank you, city officials, for changing this quickly before it got out of control.

Now, I plan to go buy some wine, in case the rationale takes a walk.

Donna Ehlers Denver

I could only laugh as I read about the fever from liquor stores and pots after Mayor Hancock's order to stay at home. We now know the three basic elements of life: alcohol, marijuana, and toilet paper.

Lynne Forrester, Littleton

Mayor Michael Hancock is to be commended for reversing his decision and allowing all cannabis dispensaries in Denver to continue serving the city in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. This is critical to ensuring that medical cannabis patients, like myself, who allow patient records to expire, still have access. It can be difficult to find time to make an additional medical appointment, then pay a copayment not covered by insurance, and at these times, use by adults provides over-the-counter access to much-needed therapies.

As we face this public health crisis, I am comforted to know that I will be able to buy the cannabis treatments I trust.

Lawmakers must continue to prioritize the health and safety of their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic by preserving access to cannabis, including more delivery and collection options, particularly for those who may be immunocompromised. I hope that other leaders will follow in the footsteps of Mayor Hancock.

Melanie Rose Rodgers, Denver

Sit quietly

If you sit quietly in a place where you call home, the memories will come. I'm at a small kitchen table looking at our skylight. The kitchen has been a favorite gathering place in our home during the holidays of the past. Time stops if you listen; friends, laughter, bad jokes, go through your mind.

We are at a time when listening is all we have. You can do it at any age. What you will find, like me, is that after all the "vicissitudes of life," there are people we remember, people we are bound by birth, people who make an impression, people we love deeply, and people we love. we. After all, it is people who make our existence complete.

The realization that COVID-19 can bring me to 71 years of age threatens to shatter my hope, disrupt my idea that more gatherings will come, and more charming faces will grace our kitchen.

I hope that those who survive will learn from this universal experience that our connections are important. We are together on this wonderful journey. We live together, we die alone, yes, but most of the time, we are here with others. For survivors, make this rediscovered truth a reality. That means we share or perish; no more winning society takes everything. They all matter; The baker, employee, barista, mechanic, trucker, nurse, and teacher. Everyone deserves the dignity of a dignified life, including those we must care for because they cannot care for themselves.

Bill J. Fyfe, Denver

A sister's love and hope letter to a nurse

A year ago, you crossed the graduation stage and came down with a nursing degree in hand. Without a hint of shame or embarrassment, I screamed as loud as I could, "That's my sister!"

All he wanted to do was take care of people: love them, help them. So you became a nurse.

The moments when you talk to me about why you entered the profession are when I feel proudest as a little sister. You and those like you are the salt of the earth.

Your work is hard, physically and emotionally. But, still, you are passionate about what you do and you always treat your patients with kindness, love and kindness. I can only hope to showcase the kind of grace you model every day.

I pray that the world will now return the favor and care about you. I pray that, when possible, we will stay home and practice social distancing. I pray that our legislators will do their best to provide you with masks, gloves, and protective gear as you care for the sick who are arriving at your hospital. I pray that you stay strong, safe and healthy.

I promise, to the best of my ability, that I will love and care for you as you have loved and cared for so many.

Thank you for your service and for being on the front line, Sissy.

Love,

You very proud little sister

Kelsey Grant, Longmont

Reflections on how we are dealing with the pandemic

It is very comforting to know that many elected leaders have gone to battle in Washington and Colorado to keep us safe during this current health crisis.

But this is also an economic crisis, so the support of Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner for the federal action that creates a massive plan to help our health care system is very significant. We need our hospital workers to stay healthy and have protective equipment and supplies.

Direct checks to most taxpayers may take a few weeks to arrive, but this will help many workers and families get through this critical time.

Jeffery Moser, dawn

Only through community sacrifice, realizing that no one is first and that the world is inextricably connected, can progress occur.

Mike Gallagher, Centenary

How to be supportive:

Here are some things you should and should not do to support families who are working in health care or facing lost income:

• DO NOT offer unsolicited advice, ask first, and if I say no, do so.

• DO NOT make appealing statements like "this will also happen,quot; or "calm down."

• DO NOT try to change my perspective or fix my mood; We are all dealing with this in our own way.

• DO NOT share about other people who are "dealing,quot; with two adults in the household and with a full income; Yes, I know others are fighting, and no, I don't want to know any of that now.

• Send comfort items; lasagna, a bag of coffee, a bottle of wine, a roll of toilet paper.

• ASK how we are doing and provide an ear that listens compassionately.

• Donate blood if you can.

• Stay home and be grateful that you can!

Joanne Scarbeary, Denver

We have been using the term "social distancing,quot; for several weeks and am concerned with the implications of this language. The term "physical distancing,quot; is much more descriptive of responsible behavior.

During this time, even more than in "normal,quot; times, social contact (remotely) is central to our overall sense of well-being and overall mental health.

As we physically isolate ourselves and maintain our 6-foot distance, we must be more intentional than ever to surround ourselves with social contact. We will change our language and hug each other frequently.

Roz Heise Denver

As a longtime volunteer for the Denver Dumb Friends League, I have seen too many unwanted animals enter as a result of normal animal behavior. While I understand the call for all veterinary clinics to only perform non-elective surgery, I urge Governor Jared Polis to consider spaying and neutering cats and dogs as essential non-elective surgery. In 2013 rescue cats and dogs were named our state pet. We should do them a favor and help control their population.

Ellen Derrick Denver

I am a salon owner and licensed cosmetologist as well as a nurse. I have a different perspective on the order to close all beauty salons as "non-essential,quot; businesses.

The cosmetology license requires education on communicable and infectious diseases that could harm our community, clients or ourselves. Licensed cosmetologists provide health care services that are vital to good hygiene for people who cannot wash their hair or wash their nails due to physical limitations or poor vision. (Twenty-five percent of the clientele in my salon meet those criteria).

These services cannot be considered non-essential. Salons could be mandated to be supervised by licensed cosmetologists, to allow only two or three clients at a time, to ensure social distancing, or even to provide only one-to-one services. Completely shutting down beauty salons run by licensed cosmetologists is causing unnecessary hardship for many people who need these services to stay well.

In my classroom, we had already instituted many protective practices regarding coronavirus. We need to review the wholesale closure of beauty salons with more reasonable limitations to protect and serve our clients and the public.

Caroline Ryan Lakewood

