Do Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a girl? That's the theme for the upcoming April 6, 2020, issue of Star magazine. Katy Perry revealed that she was pregnant in what could have been the most epic way possible, and it was later reported that she and Orlando were expecting a girl. Although the couple has not confirmed anything, the media reported that Katy and Orlando are having a girl. They also reported that they have chosen a name. The store quoted a source claiming to have the scoop.

"Katy still hasn't revealed the genre to fans, but her friends say she and Orlando wanted to know for themselves." They were jumping with joy when they discovered they were having a girl. Katy always dreamed of having a daughter and raising a little princess or a tomboy. She wants some children, but can't wait to start raising a mini Katy. "

Neither Katy nor Orlando have confirmed that they are going to have a girl.

The source also claims that Katy and Orlando have chosen a girl's name, and the report says the baby's name will take the name of Katy Perry's friend who passed away Angelica Cob-Baehler. Star reported the following.

Katy wants to honor her good friend Angelica Cob-Baehler, who passed away a couple of years ago from cancer. Katy says that she and her son already have an angel in heaven who takes care of them "

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the country, there is great concern about the impact the virus will have on unborn fetuses. It has been recommended that pregnant women practice social distancing and do everything possible to avoid contracting the virus.

Orlando and Katy were planning a wedding in June, but due to Coronavirus and the couple's plans to quarantine, they have postponed the wedding. At this point, it is unclear how far Katy Perry is or when the couple's baby should be born.

Fans are delighted with Katy Perry, who seems to be elated because she is having her baby and many around the world are praying for Katy to stay healthy during this difficult time.



