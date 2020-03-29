Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform live on Instagram and it's the variety show you need during the coronavirus pandemic

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are the latest celebrities to join those who provide musical relief from the Coronavirus pandemic by performing live on social media. By calling it Kat & Dave Quaranstream, the lovebirds are providing wonderful entertainment that not only highlights their love, but also returns those fighting Covid-19 on the front lines. Katharine and David met in 2006 when she was their vocal coach on the hit series. American idol. It wasn't until a decade later that the two would get married, and it's clear to see that the two are deeply in love as they perform in what could easily be an award-winning variety show. For now; However, it is simply a bit of musical relief from the Coronavirus crisis that is sweeping the nation and claiming lives on a daily basis.

Kat shared a photo of herself with David Foster several days ago, where she announced that they were going to do a Disney-themed show. Those who want to catch Kat and David should tune into their official Instagram account daily at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.

A dream is a wish your heart makes, when you're quarantined … 😷🐭 Kat & Dave's show #quaranstream returns today at 5:30 pm PT – and our theme is Disney ✨ alive and tell your friends!

Kat also shared a little jingle that would be the perfect introduction to a true variety show with the two of them! What you think? Would you be interested in watching the Kat and David show on television?

In one of the couple's live streams of quarans, Katharine and David honored everyone on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic. Katharine sang a beautiful version of Mariah Carey's "Hero,quot;. As usual, Kat delivered a perfect performance with her beautiful voice, but it was the heartfelt message and intention behind the song's dedication that made it special.

You can see David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster performing "Hero,quot; below.

In the video below, Kat and David performed Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me,quot; and the two couldn't resist giving each other small looks and signs of affection. There is no doubt that Kat and David are madly in love and have no problem being quarantined during the Coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think about Katharine McPhee and David Foster's live quaranstream?

Are you going to tune in and see his next performance?



