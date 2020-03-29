Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Taimur Ali Khan the inner Picasso

Kareena Kapoor Khan, like many others, spends time indoors in the midst of the 21-day national shutdown due to the Corona pandemic. The actress who is now on social media continues to give her fans a glimpse of how time is passing during this period of self-isolation.

Bebo took her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of what Taimur is doing during this period. Baby tim drew an "ice cream,quot;. When calling him internal Picasso, he subtitled the image as: "The world is your ice cream, my love. #InhousepPicasso #QuaranTimDiaries,quot;.

Taimur is an internet celebrity and baby fans are always looking for pictures of baby Tim. Kareena a few days ago shared a photo of Taimur pgiving him some sprouts with dad, Saif Ali Khan at home. The image received a lot of love from everyone on the Internet.

Well, we would like to see more QuaranTim newspapers. What's the matter with you?