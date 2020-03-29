Kangana Ranaut Urges Bollywood To Broadcast Some Covid-19 Awareness Videos

Since our government announced a blockade, our actors have been sharing videos on social media about how to survive this self-isolation. While some post their training at home, others also share what they are doing in these difficult times.

But when Kangana Ranaut spoke about these critical moments, she said it's no longer funny. No wonder he said that doctors have now announced that this pandemic has become a community transfer state in our country and that it is no longer joking. This is no longer a vacation period. Ranaut also said that celebrities should be more alert: "Can we understand where we stand and make people more alert rather than turning it into a vacation period."

Kangana Ranaut, who is now in her hometown of Manali, urged people to practice self-isolation and social distancing, as that is the only way to combat this virus. Kangana Ranaut always has correct information to share and we are proud when celebrities try to do their part in those moments. The actress was last seen in Panga, which once again earned her rave reviews.