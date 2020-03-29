Kangana Ranaut shares her views on the isolation and problems of migrants amid the Corona outbreak

Currently, the entire nation is going through a challenging phase, given the Coronavirus blockade. While the country is under lockdown, there appear to be riots, watching as some people are still on the roads, trying to travel back to their hometowns. Actress Kangana Ranaut, who spends this time at her home in Himachal, spoke about this current setting in an interview. She explained how this isolation has been treating her and the fact that it is not a big problem for her since she has taught herself to be alone. However, she said it is proving difficult for some people.

Kangana added that there is a need to have a routine so that one does not feel depressed or imprisoned. He also went on to say that our concern should be something else now and not how people are bored. He also said that there are people who try to attract attention, but that we should focus on people who do not have homes or who cannot live individually because there are 10 people in a household.

He also talked about how there are immigrants who are trying to get their respective homes and said he is not here to say things to make people feel better because things are not going to be okay unless we make it happen and how this is a great disaster. He added that love, politics or leaders cannot solve this problem, and although he said that he is not trying to trivialize the problem, the sufferings will surely happen and added that they will worsen if people do not unite to face this challenge. .

Kangana also spoke about the fact that this situation is not just about spending days and how, while we have great leadership that wisely and in the right direction, the microscopic virus that is our enemy will not work in our favor. and there needs to be awareness on the individual level.

He highlighted the fact that there are antisocial elements who think that opposing the government is great and how they have been holding large gatherings for their sake and willing to put their own lives on the line.

Speaking of people who have been infected and are not very aware of the issue, Kangana said that, at this time, the enemy is such that we can only isolate them and there is nothing else we can do. There are people who try to humiliate them, but proper care is the only thing that can be done.

Well, we agree with Kangana and hope that all infected receive proper treatment and care.