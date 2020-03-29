Home Entertainment Kandi Burruss's son Ace Wells Tucker looks like Jaden Smith as he...

Kandi Burruss's son Ace Wells Tucker looks like Jaden Smith as he washes the car with his father Todd Tucker

By
Bradley Lamb
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's son Ace Wells Tucker looks like a small adult man as he washes the car along with his father. Take a look at the candy photos Kandi shared on her social media account below.

Just the other day, Kandi surprised her fans by wishing her half-sister, Rebekah, a happy birthday. Many of them didn't even know she has a sister and were shocked.

Many people did not even know that Kandi had a sister.

‘My little Acey Pooh looked like a grown man washing the car with @ todd167 yesterday! 😂 I love that little boy very much. ❤️ @acetucker, "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: Qué How cute !! It looked like Jaden Smith in karate kid "no jacket,quot; and another follower posted: "He was definitely working hard, look at the sweat or the water? Either way he got to work."

A follower said, "He looks like Jaiden Smith when he was in the Karate Kid," and one commenter posted this: "I just KNO, he thinks he's grown haha, you've got him exercising and looking at cars."

Another commenter said: "@kandi we will still have a talk about it even though they won't air an episode tomorrow."

Someone else wrote: Ama Love chores with family! How sweet for a sweet big brother! Blessings! "And a commenter said," Look at Ace, trying to help with the car! He is too cute. "

Another Kandi fan recalled an emotional memory: "The scene from the next episode that showed him crying saying how strange you made me cry!"

One person said: ‘Wow! Growing so fast !!! And he looks like his father and Kandi Riley, your twin! 💙 ’

Many fans fell on Ace and praised the little man he has become.


