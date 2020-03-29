Kandi Burruss does not understand why Nene Leakes has beef with her. He says that she is the only person who wanted to film with her!

Kandi Burruss was one of the first ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta to make peace with Nene Leakes. However, after seeing Kandi's confessionals and after showing answers, Nene has declared war once again.

According to the singer, the fun tone is no big deal and she doesn't understand why Glee alum has a problem with her.

She recently spoke to ET where she detailed how her fights started and what others think about her and Kenya Moore's constant battle.

‘I feel like she was starting. I just gave people this feeling of … just trying to make people (think) come for her during this season, when in fact, I'm the only one who wanted to film with her at the beginning of the season. Like, I was the one trying to get everyone back on the same page with her. So I don't know how that changed to try to make people think I have something against them. I honestly feel like it's just because I'm friends with Kenya. "

Speaking of Nene vs. Kenya, the cast is way over the top.

‘I feel like everyone else, like we are honestly tired of (Kenya) and NeNe arguing with each other. He is always one of them walking away, so let's have a real conversation and try to do it without arguing. And then, you know, getting to the bottom of whatever the drama is because, to be honest with you, I'm still confused about where the meat originated, you know?

Burruss also took the time to address critics who think she always chooses Kenya's side.

She ignores the criticism because she and Kenya are quite close in real life. She went on to say that people only know the villainous side of one's mother and not much of true Kenya.



