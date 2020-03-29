Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel isolate themselves in the mountains amid the coronavirus outbreak

%MINIFYHTML83422725588f1b21a29ce0848b3d5b3711% %MINIFYHTML83422725588f1b21a29ce0848b3d5b3712%

By sharing a photo of his wife posing against the background of the snowy landscape, the singer of & # 39; Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling & # 39; urges people to 'stick together and take care of each other during this crazy time'.

Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Biel They are not taking the practice of self-isolation to combat the spread of the heart coronavirus. On Wednesday, March 25, the singer of "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling" revealed that he and his actress wife moved from the city and retired to the mountains in light of the pandemic.

Offering a look at what his family has been doing in quarantine, the first NSYNC A member took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife in the middle of a snowy landscape. "Here, the social distancing from the family and many of these [tree emojis]," the publication captioned. "I hope they stay safe and healthy."

While keeping his family safe, the 39-year-old singer / actor did not forget others who needed him. "We need to stay together and take care of each other during this crazy time … While there is a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there are also many good things and many ways to help," he told his followers, before listing Feeding America, The Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and Save The Children.

The "Trolls World Tour"Star did not offer any clues as to where he and his family are exercising their social estrangement. There could be a possibility that they will either stay with Biel's family in Colorado or isolate themselves at their home in Montana."

Timberlake and Biel were not the only celebrities who left the city to practice social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic. Your partner "Just Sing" Kelly Clarkson she previously discovered that she and her family had stayed in their private cabin in Montana.

On March 22, the "Piece by Piece" singer confessed to fans what had happened during the quarantine. "So our plumbing froze in our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my boy's bathroom," he said. "And so I have no pride or shame!" Still, he found the new experience amusing by noting: "Every day brings something I thought I would never do hahahaha."