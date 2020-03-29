Justin Bieber plays “ Floor Is Lava & # 39; & # 39; while Hailey films it

Look, you can only spend so many hours checking your social media feeds, playing board games and video games, and eventually, yes, you will finish watching Tiger king on Netflix

So to pass the time while practicing social distancing at home during the coronavirus pandemic, follow the prompts to Justin Bieber and be active and creative! The pop star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday night a video of him playing the classic obstacle game, "The Floor is Lava," as he snuggled home with his wife. Hailey Bieber, who filmed his attempt. They sure know how to have fun!

Wearing a hooded gray "Cabin,quot; jumpsuit from Canadian retailer Roots and a pair of pink and orange striped socks, Justin jumped on plush couches, chairs, and an ottoman before using two skateboards and two rollers to pass a hallway into a room , but in the end he failed to do it "safely,quot; in bed.

"Noooo!" scream.

"Honey, you were so close!" Hailey exclaimed.

"I lost," said Justin.

Last week, the singer and his wife, whom he also called his "quarantine partner," showed off their dance moves with a video showing them performing the TikTok viral challenge.