MTO news has confirmed that actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell filed for divorce from her husband last week, after 10 years of marriage.

Jurnee reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Josiah Bell and cited irreconcilable differences. The couple share a son, the 3-year-old son Hunter.

But Jurnee's breakup of the marriage seems to coincide with Jurnee's brother Jussie, who is supposed to make up a strange assault story.

A year ago, Jussie claimed that he was attacked by a group of racists and beaten in Chicago. Police did not believe the actor and accused him of filing a false claim.

But his sister Jurnee was behind him and defended his brother against everyone who thought he deserved to spend time in jail. He defended himself a lot from defending his brother, and it may have cost him his marriage.

By the time Jurnee was defending Jussie, she traveled the country with Jussie, and was away from her family. At the same time, she began to fight with her husband.

They both stopped posting photos of each other on social media, and their marriage is said to be in trouble.

Now, after a year of conflict, Jurnee is filling up to end her marriage.

Here are some photos of Jurnee and Josiah.