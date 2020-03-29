Home Entertainment Jussie Smollet's sister files for divorce – Did Jussie's lie destroy the...

Jussie Smollet's sister files for divorce – Did Jussie's lie destroy the marriage?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

MTO news has confirmed that actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell filed for divorce from her husband last week, after 10 years of marriage.

Jurnee reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Josiah Bell and cited irreconcilable differences. The couple share a son, the 3-year-old son Hunter.

But Jurnee's breakup of the marriage seems to coincide with Jurnee's brother Jussie, who is supposed to make up a strange assault story.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©