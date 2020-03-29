Jordyn Woods hangs out in her crib after returning to the US USA From Dubai – Check out his latest photos

Jordyn Woods is hanging out at home during these terrible times we live in. He addresses fans and asks them what they have been doing at home and what they have been seeing lately. Check out their post below.

‘I go to the living room honestly, even though I lived sweating every day before quarantine, so not much has changed in my everyday everyday outfit side note: what are we currently seeing on the Netflix guys? Or do to keep yourself busy besides doing Tik toks? What is your favorite account to follow? What is your guilty pleasure? How do you stay active? Let's talk & # 39; & # 39; Jordyn captioned her post on social media.

Someone said: ‘I work almost every day. I can't quit smoking with my patients. Medical attention is important, so I am doing many hours, even on my day off I have to go in. "

One follower replied, "I have been walking to clear my head from looking at a computer screen of all my online classes and exercising at home between classes. I have been following the city's food web and food accounts. I hope that you and your family are safe. "

Another follower said, "I wish I looked this cute in my living room," in the meantime, I'm seeing all Americans in this hood and a big T-shirt. "

One commenter posted: "These home workouts are a low-key success, but I'm still eating too many snacks while Netflixing,quot; is currently watching the office. "

Another follower said, "I exercise in the Nike Training Club app and have been reading and writing more diaries. Definitely not on Tik Tok (I can't keep up with those dances hahaha)"

Someone else said, "Trying not to eat too much of my quarantine snacks,quot; and exercising for at least 20-30 minutes a day. "

Ad

Jordyn made her fans happy when she posted several photos from a photo shoot she had in London.



Post views:

0 0