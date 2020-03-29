John Smoltz is a trashy ping pong player, but he has a lot of time to improve

John Smoltz could start. John Smoltz could close.

But apparently he can't place a long-range ping pong service near his target. It's comically bad at that.

His daughter, Carly Smoltz, exposed him on Twitter on Sunday with a 41-second video of him hitting almost everything but his side of the table. He hit the furniture and hit the wall. When he finally hit his end of the table, she hit the ball next to him.

"I think even John Smoltz could do better than this," Carly joked in her post.

John Smoltz had a career batting average of .159 in 21 MLB seasons, offering occasional pop from the right side, but he rarely got the ball.

His contact with ping pong also appears to be questionable, though he will undoubtedly have plenty of time to work on that in the coming weeks with the United States largely caught up in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Sports hungry fans eagerly await his development with the shovel.