John Prine in critical condition with symptoms of COVID-19 – Up News Info

NEW YORK – John Prine's family says the singer-songwriter is seriously ill and was placed on a respirator while receiving treatment for COVID-19-type symptoms.

A message posted on Prine's Twitter page on Sunday said the "Angel from Montgomery,quot; singer has been hospitalized since Thursday and his condition worsened on Saturday.

"It is difficult news to share," added Prine's family. “But many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to inform you and give you an opportunity to send more of that love and support now. And she knows that we love you and that John loves you.

Prine's wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, said earlier this month that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. She said the couple were in quarantine and isolated from each other.

Prine, 73, one of the most influential in folk and country music, has twice fought cancer. Most recently, she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of her lung removed. The surgeries affected his voice, but Prine continued to make music and tour. Before the virus started, Prine had programs scheduled for May and a planned summer tour.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus. As of Sunday, it has killed more than 32,000 people worldwide.