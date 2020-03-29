John Prine in critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML81fa00c6d5b4f4182662d202bed555ab11% %MINIFYHTML81fa00c6d5b4f4182662d202bed555ab12%

Her relatives post the news online, encouraging fans to 'send more of that love and support' to the American and popular legend who is currently hospitalized.

American and folk legend John Prine You have been hospitalized in a critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

Members of the singer's family broke the news to fans in a Twitter message on Sunday (March 29, 20).

"After the sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," his family wrote. "He was intubated on Saturday night and continues to receive attention, but his situation is critical."

They continued: "It is hard news for us to share. But many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to inform you and give you an opportunity to send more of that love and support now. And you know we love you and that John loves you. "

The news prompted famous fans and admirers to share their good wishes online, featuring the "Star Wars" icon. Mark Hamill writing: "Get well soon John!" as musician Jason Isbell posted: "Sending our love to each of you. Hoping for the best."

The health update comes days after John's wife, Fiona Prine, revealed that she had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 17 (20), but explained that the 73-year-old singer's results had become "indeterminate."

They decided to quarantine separately, because cancer survivor John, who underwent cardiac surgery last year (19) and recently had to leave concerts due to a hip injury, was considered to be in the group of high risk, if infected.

"So far, it's fine," Fiona said of her husband's condition at the time. "He always has something (medical problem), but he is 73 years old and he may have some problems, but he may not have this virus and I want to keep it that way."

"It would not be a good virus for him, or for anyone like him in his age group with his underlying health conditions. It is really imperative that we stay home."

Prine has become the second big star in the country to test positive for coronavirus – singer / songwriter Joe Diffie, 61, died Sunday of complications related to the disease, just two days after revealing his diagnosis.