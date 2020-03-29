John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take their self-quarantine to a whole new level by being extremely creative with their children

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a great weekend in self-isolation with their two children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 22 months. The couple celebrated what they called "the wedding of the century,quot; in Teigen's Instagram story, which was actually the wedding of two stuffed animals belonging to Luna.

"We are falling a little behind. The bride is going crazy," Teigen joked. "We are excited. It is a beautiful day. It is a good day for a wedding. I do not know how many of you have been to a wedding between two animals from stuffed animal, but what I have found is that they are eternal ".

We just witnessed the wedding between two animals at the House of Legends 😂😂😂 @John Legend Y @chrissyteigen they are the best 😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/szQ3tPpLTs – Marlen Pirela (@MarlenPirela) March 29, 2020

The ceremony took place on the beach, and fans were invited with a special e-vite on Teigen's Instagram that said, "You are cordially invited to Chloe + Nosh's wedding. Sunday, March 29, 10 amen Instagram Live. Special performances by John Legend and a recording by Selena Gomez. "

During the ceremony, Luna crouched as she walked down the aisle with the bride and groom. Teigen officiated the ceremony and thanked everyone for meeting on a special day.

"It is a beautiful day. Well deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship," Teigen said, adding that at first it was unexpected because there were so many different animals in the house.

Teigen said that no one could have known that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well, but they have loved each other from the moment they met and never spent a night apart.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend exchange banana bread to a complete stranger for romaine lettuce is the content we need right now pic.twitter.com/94SR0aFZJP – Chicks in the office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 25, 2020

Then it was Legend's turn to perform the "couple's favorite song, as requested by them." Was it one of Legend's biggest hits? No. Instead, it was from Selena Gomez I cannot keep my hands to myself. After Legend's hilarious performance, it was time for Nosh to kiss the bride.

Unfortunately, there was no great reception after the ceremony. The newlyweds were able to cut the cake, with Teigen's help, and share a hug. However, the party ended because everyone fell asleep.

Recently in The Today ShowJohn Legend said that he and Chrissy Teigen had to be creative with their children during quarantine. He said they rented a beach house because they thought it would be easier to entertain them there. Legend added that they are trying to find things to do all the time.

"You don't realize how difficult it is to solve it until you find yourself in this situation where you have to be creative," Legend said. "You're just trying to entertain them and make them feel love and try not to go crazy."



