John Cleese Gets Mixed Reactions Over Comments On Americans Buying Guns Amid Crisis COVID-19

The Monty Python co-founder admits via tweet that he's having a hard time not laughing at some of the items people in the United States stockpile during the health crisis.

British actor John Cleese He was criticized by fans on Twitter after mocking the panic of Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

the Monty Python The 80-year-old star visited the site to tell her followers that she is having a hard time not laughing at some of the items people in the United States stockpile during the health crisis.

"I'm amazed that it's terribly funny that some Americans' response to a virus is to buy guns," he writes.

However, his comment was not well received, with the tennis legend. Martina Navratilova responding: "Yes, I am not laughing."

Meanwhile, others defended their right to own arms in their homeland, adding: "I am amazed that the British response to the exercise of an enumerated right is to be condescending."

And while others agreed with Cleese, joking: "Praying the virus did not work, so it is time to try to shoot it", he quickly responded to the applause and then published: "The poor British, unmanned, unarmed and proud of it Yikes. "

"I think the British are proud of NOT needing a gun to feel manly … So … keep your heads up, Brad. Remember, assault weapons keep erectile dysfunction away."