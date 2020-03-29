Joe Diffie mourned by his Country Country companions after death from coronavirus complications

%MINIFYHTMLd23a9c244011353d68b4b6687daae29e11% %MINIFYHTMLd23a9c244011353d68b4b6687daae29e12%

The singer of & # 39; Bigger Than the Beatles & # 39; He passed away at the age of 61 years just two days after he announced that he was under the care of medical professionals for his diagnosis of COVID-19.

Veteran Country Music Star Joe Diffie He has died just two days after being released with his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The singer passed away on Sunday, March 29, from complications related to the new coronavirus, his publicist tells Rolling Stone. He was 61 years old.

Diffie was the first country musician to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19, sharing the news with fans in a note on Friday.

In the statement, he said, "I am under the care of medical professionals and I am currently receiving treatment."

"My family and I are asking for privacy right now. We want to remind the public and all of my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."

The Oklahoma native started his songwriting career and got his big break in 1988, when Hank Thompson He recorded his song "Love on the Rocks".

He then went on to collaborate with Holly Dunn on "There Goes My Heart Again" in 1989, before earning his own record deal and releasing his debut album, "A Thousand Winding Roads", in 1990.

He enjoyed his heyday in the 1990s, becoming known for hits like "Home", "Ships That Don & # 39; t Come In", "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)", "Third Rock from the Sun "," Pickup Man "," John Deere Green "and" Bigger Than the Beatles ", while also wrote singles for artists including Tim McGraw Y Jo Dee Messina.

Diffie was inducted into the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993, and in 1998 won the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Voices for the "same old train" full of stars, a song that also featured country legends Merle Haggard, Clint BlackY Emmylou Harris.

He was famously honored in Jason AldeanThe 2013 single, titled 1994, in which he greeted Diffie by marking several of his songs.

Veteran Music Companion Travis Tritt He was one of the first to pay tribute to Diffie after the news of his death came up on Sunday, taking to Twitter and writing, "Joe was a friend and tour partner with me in the 90s (sic). This is a great surprise to all of us in the country music community. My deepest condolences to Joe's family, friends and fans. "

"I just found out that Joe Diffie passed away," he tweeted. Charlie Daniels. "Sincere condolences to his family. It is a shock and a loss for Country Music. Rest in peace Joe."

Y Trace Adkins she cried, "Oh my gosh. One of the greatest vocalists of all time. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, friend."

Other early tributes also come from Eli Young Band, Granger smithY Cole Swindell.