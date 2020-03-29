Joao Moreira rides five winners at Sha Tin on Sunday | Racing News

The & # 39; Magical Man & # 39; Joao Moreira lived up to his nickname once again in Sha Tin with a five-timer special on Sunday.

The meeting was held only after receiving a last-minute postponement, as new stringent measures were taken to address the spread of COVID-19, with meetings in Hong Kong limited to a maximum of four people.

However, course officials remain optimistic that they will be able to continue competing in races, as there are currently no restrictions on how many people can meet at a workplace, so owners are now prohibited from attending, it is argued that careers fall into that category.

Moreira, who is involved in a fight with Zac Purton to be the Hong Kong jockey champion, rolled the ball over John Moore's Above in the Tai Hang Tung Handicap.

In the following Lai Kok Handicap, Moreira led Fantasy, the favorite favorite, to victory, before Purton retired one in Grade One at the Shek Kip Mei Handicap.

Moreira teamed up with John Size twice to win the second division of the Handicap So Uk at Juneau Park and then the Nam Shan Handicap at Picken.

Purton made sure it wasn't one-way by winning the Pak Tin Handicap at Band Of Brothers, before Moreira completed a good day by winning the Chak On Handicap at Shining Ace by size, giving the coach his own treble.