Jim Edmonds reveals that he was hospitalized and is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Jim Edmonds, who is also the estranged husband of the former Royal Orange County Housewives Star Meghan King Edmonds has revealed that she went to the emergency room and is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

The four-time Major League Baseball star posted the news in his Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 28 with a photo from the hospital. In the caption he wrote: “Retained as much as I could. I thought it was strong enough to pass. This virus is not a joke. #Get healthy. "

Edmonds was finally released from the hospital and released an update later that night to inform fans that he was still awaiting the results of the coronavirus test, but tested positive for pneumonia. The 49-year-old man said this was the first time he had had pneumonia.

"Trying to rest and improve. I just wanted to thank everyone for their wishes, ”said Edmonds. "I'm at home, I feel pretty good, and I'm doing my best to rest. Thanks again everyone."

In response, the St. Louis Cardinals' official Twitter account wrote that they were "thinking of our friend Jim Edmonds," adding that they hope Edmonds begins to feel better soon.

Just days before Fox Sports Midwest was in hospital, he was at his local Costco to stock up on supplies. In his Instagram Stories, Edmonds posted photos from his massive tour featuring his truck bed full of bottled water, Gatorade, and Peanut Butter and Jelly Embeddable for his kids.

Edmonds also shared a photo of the receipt showing that the former major league player had spent $ 2,055.98, and then gave fans a look inside his fully stocked fridge. After he revealed that he was tested for COVID-19, many fans expressed concern that Edmonds is likely to spread the virus during his career at Costco.

Edmonds shared how he was tested for the COVID-19 virus by revealing that a Q-tip swab was inserted into his nose for several seconds. He said he had no idea that hyssop could go that far into someone's nose.

He said he was still waiting to find out if he really was infected with the virus or if he was just "super sick,quot; with pneumonia.

"I am doing the best I can right now, but I don't feel that hot," he continued. "I'll let you know how everything is going when I find out. Stay safe."

Edmonds' broadcast partner Dan McLaughlin wrote on Twitter upon learning of the news: "This is one of the best people you will ever meet. Always. I've never seen him deny an autograph, a photograph, or a simple wave. He is a wonderful teammate and companion. Plus, he loves STL and the Cardinals. The best. I love you friend. Always. #stlcards "

Jim Edmonds appears to be in self-isolation since the three children he shares with Meghan King Edmonds are in California with her, according to her Instagram story.



